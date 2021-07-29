Pfizer set to make €28.08 BN profit this year

PFIZER is set to make a profit of €28.08 billion this year.

The company profit made by Pfizer had increased thanks to its vaccine.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said more than a billion doses of the vaccine have been delivered, with the company’s pre-tax profits on Covid vaccine sales at more than 20 per cent.

It also reported second-quarter profits of €4.71 billion, up 59 per cent from the year earlier.

The news comes after Andalucia has partnered with UNICEF to purchase vaccines.

The Andalucian Agency for Development Cooperation (AACID) has launched various actions with the aim of ensuring universal and equal access to the vaccine and therefore curb the expansion of the coronavirus in countries with fewer resources, where the pandemic has aggravated the humanitarian and social crises in which they were already involved.

It will allocate €580,000 in collaboration with UNICEF and the Andalucian School of Public Health to facilitate vaccination processes in Africa and Latin America.

The global concern to ensure rapid, fair and equitable access and distribution of tests, treatments and vaccines against Covid led to the creation, already in the spring of 2020, of the ACT-A Mechanism, and, specifically, its COVAX component for vaccination.

Co-led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), the Coalition for Innovation in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO), COVAX faces the unprecedented logistical and health challenge of acquiring and distributing two billion doses of vaccines in 2021, of which more than 1.3 billion are destined for low- and lower-middle-income countries.

