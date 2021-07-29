On the dotted line

On the dotted line
SCHOOL CONTRACT: Andreu Verdu and Victor sign the agreement for the Nuevo Gasparot school Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA prepares to say goodbye to prefabs classrooms.

La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu and Victor Garcia, the Generalitat’s director general for school infrastructure, recently signed the agreement on the same plot of land that will house the new Nuevo Gasparot school.

Construction, which is due to begin in September, is expected to take a year to complete.

The €5.9 million school for approximately 500 pupils with 12 primary classrooms and six for infants, will have its own dining room and gym.

“Villajoyosa is just a few months away from exchanging prehabs for ultramodern installations that will dignify teaching,” Victor Garcia said.

After signing the Nuevo Gasparot agreement, Verdu and Garcia, accompanied by Generalitat and town hall officials, visited the Marcos Zaragoza school, which is Villajoyosa’s largest with more than 1,000 pupils.


The Generalitat, has recently put out to tender a €499,157 contract to modernise and enlarge the school, with work due to start next year.

There was one more visit for the party, this time to another new school, now under construction, the Dr Alvaro Esequerdo primary school.

“It has been a difficult path but we are proud of what we have done and have kept our promise to put an end to 40 years of teaching in prefabs,” Verdu declared.


 

