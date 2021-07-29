Mijas increases funding for the disabled

MIJAS Council has announced it is increasing the funding it offers to disabled people.

The council said the funding will go towards a disabled association in Mijas.

Mijas council announced it will be increasing funding to the Association for People with Disabilities, ADIMI, following a vote to approve the measure.

The funding will be granted in a single payment and the maximum amount of aid to be granted per family unit will be €3,050, with the grants starting at €1,694.

The degree of disability that the beneficiaries of this aid must have has also been modified, to more than 45 per cent in the case of adults and 33 per cent.

Councillor Zapico said: “The degree of disability or dependency will have a much greater weight than the economic one since we understand that people with a high degree of disability have higher expenses.”

