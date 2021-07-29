Marbella opens 1,000 places for school and university transport

The Marbella City Council will open the application period for school and university transport from 2 to 31 August for the 2021/22 academic year.

The councillor and the advisor of the branch, Enrique Rodriguez and Baldomero Leon, respectively, have presented today the news for the academic year that will begin in September and that will allow the registration to be carried out both in person, in any registry of the Consistory, or via phone.

The mayor has pointed out that “it is a service that no other Andalucian administration of the same characteristics as ours provides” and has highlighted the work of the municipal staff “in such a complex stage due to the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19, which has made it possible to overcome it without any outbreak”.

Rodriguez has detailed that a thousand places will be offered for 14 school and university routes, “the same ones that have been developed during the past year”, and has highlighted that the City Council “will continue to provide the service at affordable and frozen prices for another year, in addition to having different bonuses such as 50 per cent off for a second child”.

As for the presentation of the documentation in person, “to avoid the crowds that occurred in our Arch office, this year it can be done at any registry of our Council.”

Leon recalled that the allocation of places will be carried out by order of registration and has clarified that the payment of fees must be carried out when the lists come out, not before.

