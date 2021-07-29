Marbella improves pedestrian areas

MARBELLA Council has announced it is improving pedestrian areas on Avenida Las Cumbres de Las Chapas.

The council said the move will improve pedestrian access in Marbella.

Marbella council has carried out a series of actions to improve pedestrian mobility and the lighting on around one kilometre of Avenida Las Cumbres de Las Chapas.

The mayor, Angeles Muñoz, has visited the completed works and said that they were carried out following requests from the residents of the area.

She added that the council had been working to improve the easternmost district of the town, “with more than a dozen works started in recent months.”

Mayor Muñoz said that the works were carried out within the Plan of Urbanizations and Maritime Walks that the council is carrying out and for which it will allocate €4 million this year.

She said: “To carry out these works, we have had the full collaboration of residents and their representatives, something that we consider necessary to undertake this type of work.”

The advisor of the Las Chapas district, Carlos Alcala, said that in addition to the improvement of the pavement and the lights, “the planters have been fixed, elements of traffic easing have been placed since it is very busy and a new container platform has been created on the island between Calle Italia and Avenida Las Cumbres.”

The president of one of the neighbouring communities in the area, Anibal Gomez, said: “It has been a very important action for the area.”

He also thanked the council for the response to the residents’ needs on the Costa del Sol.

