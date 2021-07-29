Loadsa money in Pego

PEGO’s Policia Local, about to hitch a vehicle to the Grua towaway-truck, noticed a small attache case in its interior.

Removing and opening it, they found more that it contained forged banknotes of all denominations up to €500 with a nominal value of €1 million, Radio Pego reveaed.

There were also banknotes worth €1,000 notes, which do not exist, but brought the total up to more than €3 million.

According to Radio Pego, the owner of the vehicle has a record for fraud and the Policia Local decided to remove the car after it had been parked for long periods of time in different local streets.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Guardia Civil’s criminal investigation unit, the Policia Judicial, Radio Pego said.