Knitted knockers a much needed service

Knitted knockers are soft comfortable, knitted prostheses for women who have undergone a Mastectomy or Lumpectomy. They are hand-made by volunteers across the Costa del Sol, using 100 per cent cotton yarn and non-allergenic filling. They are provided FREE OF CHARGE.

In Gladrags Boutique, Calle Malaga in Albox, I have a selection of sample knockers in all cup sizes, enabling you, in the privacy of my fitting rooms, to try the cup size you are going to feel most comfortable with.

Once we have established the correct size and colour preference I will then order your FREE knitted knockers which can be delivered direct to yourself or to the Boutique if that is easier.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



I have seen the joy that the knockers bring to a lady’s face, after what has been a traumatic time and you can almost feel the confidence it gives them, it’s such a lovely virtual happy hug.

Knitted Knockers are a registered charity and as I have said previously, the knockers are provided free of charge, but they still need funds to enable then to keep this much needed service going.

In the Boutique I have a selection of mini knockers!! A handy keyring/bag charm in a selection of colours.

All I ask is for a minimum €1 donation in the collection box.

If you would like more information on knitted knockers feel free to call me on 634 313 071 or please like and visit their FB Page https://www.facebook.com/kkscostadelsol.org/