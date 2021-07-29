Injured cyclist rescued after being semiconscious for hours in the mountains in Mojacar

An Injured cyclist was rescued after being semiconscious for hours in the mountains of Mojacar in Spain’s Almeria.

Local police officers from Mojacar were successfully able to rescue a 65-year-old man who had been cycling in the Sierra Cabrera. He had become lost and injured after he suffered from a heavy fall. He also ran out of water and was suffering from dehydration.

The Madrid resident had an accident while cycling in the Sierra and spent several hours being semiconscious.

According to reports from the town hall the cyclist set off on his adventure on Saturday, July 24. He had been alone and the temperatures had exceeded a sweltering 35 degrees Celsius. The officers were able to find the cyclist eventually after carrying out several unsuccessful searches through ravines and on trails in the Sierra Cabrera.

Officers had been informed that the man had gone missing by relatives. They also gave information on the route they thought he could have taken, and where he may have become lost.

Luckily his wife was able to contact him briefly by phone. She discovered that he was in a bad state and that he was in the area of El Santuario, as reported Europa Press.

Officers from both the Guardia civil and local police set out and began to comb slopes in the Sierra. They searched kilometres on foot before they finally located the man near the Los Cortijicos area.

They discovered that the man had run out of water and had been semiconscious for several hours. The man had headed out on his bike at around 7 AM before suffering a heavy fall at about midday. The two officers who discovered the cyclist were able to give first aid before they transferred into the local emergency medical centre. He was then referred to Huercal-Overa’s Hospital La Inmaculada.

