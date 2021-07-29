Heathrow Airport gives away free flights and meals

HEATHROW AIRPORT is giving away thousands of Pounds of free flights and meals to travellers to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The airport is celebrating the safe reopening of international travel and its 75th anniversary by teaming up with over ten industry partners including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to make thousands of Pounds worth of free flights available to passengers travelling from the airport.

After 75 years and welcoming over 2.5 billion passengers through its doors, Heathrow Airport has launched the initiative to help reunite those in the UK with their family and friends around the world and help people to rediscover the joy of travel.

It follows the further easing of Government travel restrictions for Brits, who no longer need to quarantine on their return to the UK if they are fully vaccinated and traveling from certain destinations. To provide further flexibility and reassurance, winners of the “Come Fly Again” flights will have up to six months to redeem their packages.

The scheme launches as new research reveals two in three Brits (62 per cent) haven’t seen some of their loved ones in over a year, with the typical family now having a distance of 1,724 miles between them and their furthest away loved one, the equivalent of traveling from London Heathrow to Tenerife, Istanbul or Moscow. One in three people (33 per cent) said reuniting with friends and family is the driving force behind wanting to travel again.

Other partners involved in the initiative include Blue Air and Cignpost Diagnostics. All partners are helping Heathrow celebrate 75 years of connecting loved ones by adding to the flight experience with free meals, gifts, and travel essentials. Those looking to see family and friends face to face again can enter for the chance to win a free travel experience at Heathrow.com/comeflyagain or via [email protected]

According to the new research from Heathrow, two in five (38 per cent) want to travel overseas again, with Spain the most popular destination for Brits hoping to book this year. Nearly half of Brits feel optimistic about the future of travel, with over a third (37 per cent) now feeling safe to go abroad due to Covid vaccinations. The most popular getaways Brits are keen to book first include a beach holiday (40 per cent), a trip to the wilderness (36 per cent) and an adventure holiday (22 per cent), suggesting a mix of much needed R&R and once- in-a-lifetime experiences.

Ross Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Heathrow, said: “As we celebrate 75 years of connecting the public to the world of travel, we’re delighted to be welcoming more passengers back to Heathrow. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we help to reconnect friends, family and loved ones across the globe, so we’re happy to be able to work with our incredible airport partners to make the experience more special after what has been such a difficult year, for so many.”

The news comes after it was announced that those vaccinated in Europe will be able to travel to the UK without quarantine from amber list countries, including Spain, in a move that will allow expats to travel back to the UK.

