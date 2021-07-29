Government urged to lower cost of Covid testing for holidaymakers

The British government has been urged to lower the cost of Covid tests for holidaymakers as the cost is prohibitive for many.

The travel industry has called on the government to lower the cost of Covid-19 tests as the cost can run into hundreds of pounds and is prohibitive for many travellers, especially families.

ABTA, an association representing British travel agencies, welcomed the government’s move to open quarantine travel for double vaccinated EU and US tourists, but said the government must do more to support the industry and offer holidaymakers “affordable” PCR tests.

“It’s also good to see the Government taking positive steps to open up international travel with the US and the EU, and we hope this will be the first step to reciprocal arrangements that will help the travel industry to get back on its feet,” a spokesperson for ABTA said on July 28.

“However, the industry is not out of the woods and there is more that needs to be done to support travel businesses through to recovery. We know the sector is facing a more gradual relaxation of restrictions than the domestic economy, and we need to see a tailored package of support measures to recognise that, including ongoing furlough and income support schemes, full business rates relief, and consideration of tailored grants schemes.

“We also need to see the Government make further progress on making testing more affordable and proportionate, and we need to see more destinations added to the Green list at next week’s review. We are still seeing other countries reopen more quickly than the UK and we need to capitalise on the success of the vaccine rollout by getting our international travel industry moving again,” the spokesperson added.

A PCR test in the UK can cost up to £500 for one test.

