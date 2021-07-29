Government in Spain set to extend the prohibition on evictions

The government in Spain is set to extend the prohibition on evictions and the cutting off of electricity, water and gas supplies.

The government is expected to extend the prohibitions until November. The anti-eviction decree along with preventing basic supplies being cut off to vulnerable families are set to remain in force until November at least.

Government sources have stated that next Tuesdays meeting of the Council of ministers will approve the extension. The extension expected to be approved to at least October 31.

Jose Luis Abalos the former transport minister, previously confirmed that the government would extend the measures which prevent vulnerable families from being evicted unless they have alternative housing. He highlighted that he plans to bring forward mechanisms which have been agreed by the Unidas Podemos and the PSOE and that he plans to include these in the housing law.

Until the housing law is sorted though Abalos plans to extend the anti-eviction degree measures which have been agreed with Podemos.

According to Government sources though the degree will be extended in its current draft form and this has been agreed by Minister for Social Rights, Ione Belarra along with Felix Bolaños, as reported 20 minutes.

Housing law negotiations have currently stalled and they are not expected to progress in the short term.

In other Spanish news, expats in Spain are worried as Ribera admits that electricity prices will continue to soar until the end of the year. The rising cost of electricity is worrying many expats in Spain as well as locals too.

In Spain the price of electricity for consumers in the regulated market is predicted to stay at shockingly high prices until the end of the year. The government made this forecast on Wednesday, July 28, according to the minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

This news comes only a day after Endesa said that electricity prices are expected to remain high until we enter 2023, as reported 20 minutes. This news has many people worried.

