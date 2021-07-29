Four-year-old girl left alone in flat dies after fire breaks out

A four-year-old girl who was in critical condition after a fire in a flat broke out yesterday, July 28, has sadly died.

The little girl died in the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona. According to sources close to the investigation, she was alone in the flat with the door locked at the time of the incident.

Mossos are now investigating the reason as to why the partner of the girl’s mother left the apartment, located on Calle Garcia Humet, while she was at work.

The same sources say that the man returned when the fire was already advanced. When the mother became aware of the incident she went to the property and then had to be treated for shock.

According to 20 Minutos, the fire originated in the double bedroom on the upper floor, however, the cause has not yet been determined. The fire brigade was called at 7:28pm and seven firemen attended.

The fire was under control by 7:40pm and the little girl was tragically found inside. They attempted to resuscitate her when they were joined by the health services of the Medical Emergency System (SEM), who evacuated the girl to the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, where she finally died.

“The investigation will have to clarify the facts, and if there is a criminal offence, it will be necessary to seek justice and deal with the very serious consequences,” said the mayor of Terrassa, Jordi Ballart.

Ballart also highlighted that there are no previous records of social services being called and no record of any issues between the mother and her partner. They had lived together in the flat for a few months.

The council arranged a minutes silence this afternoon, July 29, and the flag of the city has been lowered to half-mast in respect to the little girl.

24 hours of official mourning has also been decreed, in which the institutional acts in the municipal agenda will not be held.

