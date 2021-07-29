French cry ‘discrimination’ over English quarantine rules

Making travellers from France, and not other EU countries, quarantine is discrimination and “incomprehensible”, a French Minister has said.

On Thursday, July 28, England announced that it would allow fully vaccinated travellers from the US and EU to avoid quarantine from next week. However the rules for France will not be reviewed until later.

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV that making France wait is “excessive” but he said tit-for-tat measures against English travellers are not being considered “for now”

“It’s excessive, and it’s frankly incomprehensible on health grounds. It’s not based on science and discriminatory towards the French,” he said.

The UK government says the measures against France are because of concerns about the Beta variant. But France maintains the bulk of Beta cases are on the remote island of La Reunion in the Indian ocean.

According to the news rules, from 4am August 2, 2021, passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency or in the USA with vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration, or in the Swiss vaccination programme, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a day eight test on arrival.

Amber arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in the USA and European countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival. Those vaccinated in the US will also need to provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries cannot travel to the UK unless they have completed a passenger locator form.

