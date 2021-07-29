Estepona ordered to pay €3.6 M

ESTEPONA Council has been ordered to pay €3.6 million back owed for a debt accrued 14 years ago.

A court has ordered Estepona council to make the payment of €3.6 million for a fire station.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has sentenced the council to pay the funds for works to a fire station built by a previous council team.

The Deputy Mayor of the Economic area, Jose Maria Ayala, said: “14 years later, this city has to pay for the fire station that the PSOE built, but did not pay for.”

The mayor said that 10 years after they launched an austerity and economic recovery plan, the council was still facing “the disastrous economic management of the socialists.”

He said that the council already paid more than €220 million of the €304 million of debt accrued by previous council teams.

He said: “We have done it with austerity, good management of public resources and simultaneously carrying out the greatest process of transformation and modernization of the city; I wonder how much more could have been done in the city if we had not had to face this economic problem.”

He added that all works and services contracted in 10 years of the current council team have been paid.

He said: “Estepona is an example of economic seriousness, it does not generate debt and pays its suppliers in 10 days.”

