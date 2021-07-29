Curfews fears unfounded

JULY was less catastrophic than Valencian Community hoteliers had feared.

Hosbec, the association representing them, revealed as the month came to an end that 70 per cent of hotels were open with an average 60 per cent occupancy at the weekends.

These figures, which would have been considered disastrous two years ago, were encouraging in the present circumstances when the Costa Blanca is relying heavily on Spanish tourists.

As yet, the British market still has to take off and in July the majority of Britons arriving at Alicante airport were almost exclusively residents. Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists has nevertheless increased by between 15 and 17 per cent in Benidorm and the Costa Blanca, and by 33 per cent in Valencia.

This followed on from early fears of cancellations resulting from the Generalitat’s restrictions and curfews introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus, Hosbec said.

The curfews imposed on Alicante City, Benidorm, Alfaz, Calpe, Denia, Gata, La Nucia and Villajoyosa, amongst others, appear to be having little impact on August bookings, sources said.

On the contrary, the sector now hopes to maintain an average occupancy of around 60 per cent, thanks to the loyalty of the Spanish tourists – especially those from Madrid and the Basque region – who return to the Costa Blanca year after year.