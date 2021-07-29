Covid jabs have stopped 22million cases and 60,000 deaths

Covid jabs have prevented 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths, England’s deputy chief medical officer says.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam said the jabs have prevented the deaths during a Q&A with the BBC today, Thursday, July 29.

He said: “The latest Public Health England analysis shows that because of the vaccines and because of this massive third wave we’ve had, actually what the vaccines have done is they’ve prevented now in total, since we got them, 22 million cases of Covid infection and 60,000 deaths.

“That’s truly massive. The benefit of vaccines is in that kind of secret work that you never see because if people don’t go into hospital and they don’t die, you never see that.

“That’s really where the big wins have been.”

He added: “The Holy Grail is that you stop people getting infected to such a large extent that actually you stop transmission.

“But what we’ve now got … [is] the Delta variant, which has changed, and the vaccines are not quite as good as the Delta variant.

“They are still very largely stopping people dying of Covid and that’s why this time, although we’ve had that massive wave in the third wave of the UK, the deaths have gone up but by very little in comparison, and really minor compared to the second wave and the first wave.

“And hospitalisations, yes they’ve gone up, that’s for sure, and I wouldn’t pull a punch. You know I don’t tend to do that.

“But they haven’t gone up to anything like the same extent as they did the first time,” the Mirror reports.

