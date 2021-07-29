Chanel opens first seasonal shop in Marbella

CHANEL has opened its seasonal boutique in Spain, in the famous town of Marbella, a historic holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast of Andalucia.

At the heart of the Marbella Club hotel, the Chanel store looks like a private home by the sea that blends with its surroundings and the relaxed, Andalucian atmosphere of the hotel.

Flooded with natural light and imbued with a pleasant atmosphere, touches of earthy materials and lush greenery create a seamless connection between the exterior and the interior.

Guests are welcomed into the boutique directly by the hotel’s courtyard before entering lounges furnished with comfortable sofas that encourage them to linger and discover the latest collections of clothes, shoes and accessories.

Upon entering, customers will first discover Chanel’s new summer collection, available exclusively in a selection of Chanel boutiques around the world, and then the clothes lounge, where the lively and vibrant spring collection is displayed.

The boutique also houses a selection of bags and accessories displayed alongside the iconic J12 watch and jewellery collections and the fragrance collection.

CHANEL is pleased to welcome its clients to the seasonal boutique in Marbella to September at the Marbella Club Hotel on Bulevar Principe Alfonso von Hohenlohe s/n, Marbella.

The store is open from Monday to Sunday From 11 am to 11 pm in Marbella.

