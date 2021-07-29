An extra night to enjoy Benidorm Palace

BENIDORM PALACE will open on Fridays as well as Saturdays.

“We want to let everybody know that although it is a risk, we are now going to open two days a week from Friday August 6 onwards,” said Benidorm Palace’s David Jorda Azacarate.

“If you are looking for something special and different, our line-up of more than 50 international artistes is waiting to offer you a unique evening on the Costa Blanca,” he reminded the public.

“Little by little we hope to return to normal, a situation that will be favourable for us all.”