An extra night to enjoy Benidorm Palace

By
Linda Hall
-
0
BENIDORM PALACE: Open on Fridays as well as Saturdays Photo credit: Benidorm Palace

BENIDORM PALACE will open on Fridays as well as Saturdays.

“We want to let everybody know that although it is a risk, we are now going to open two days a week from Friday August 6 onwards,” said Benidorm Palace’s  David Jorda Azacarate.

“If you are looking for something special and different, our line-up of more than 50 international artistes is waiting to offer you a unique evening on the Costa Blanca,” he reminded the public.

“Little by little we hope to return to normal, a situation that will be favourable for us all.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

