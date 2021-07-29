Alicante residents mistakenly jabbed with serum not Pfizer vaccine

Alicante residents who were mistakenly jabbed with serum not the Pfizer vaccine are set to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, to make sure that they are fully vaccinated.

This means that some of the Alicante residents will become the first people in Spain to receive a third jab of the Pfizer vaccine. This is something which is being considered for the general population at the moment.

Spain’s regional Ministry of Health have recalled about 30 people in Spain’s Alicante who received the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination in Biar in Alicante. Sadly 12 of them were mistakenly given serum only.

The shocking mistake was spotted at the end of the day when alarm bells rang and health staff realised that a mistake had been made. They discovered that 12 doses were not diluted correctly. This occurred on the day when people born in 1978 were being vaccinated.

The case has been analysed by public health experts, but it has not been possible to identify exactly who was injected with serum and who received the real deal. According to ABC, 30 people who received the vaccine on that day will receive a third dose.

This means that some people will be receiving their second dose while others will in fact be receiving a third dose. They will be the first people in Spain to receive a third jab of a coronavirus vaccine.

The mayoress of Biar told ABC :”In this centre we also serve Cañada, Campo de Mirra and Benejama. A few weeks ago there was a spike in cases and many PCRs were carried out, as well as maintaining a high rate of vaccinations. All of this with a low staff and we are very busy because no reinforcements are arriving”.

