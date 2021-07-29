A year in pictures

LEVANTE MURAL: Entitled “The swimmer who lost everything but went on swimming” Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM architect and designer Tito Perez Mora recently presented his 20-metre mural, El Nadador (The Swimmer).

Occupying one of the most visited sites in Benidorm at the end of the Levante Beach, the artwork has been executed entirely with Perez Mora’s left hand.

Shortly after presenting the mural, Perez Mora launched his book, 366/2020 in the adjoining municipal building, El Torrejo, accompanied by Benidorm mayor Toni Perez and Culture councillor Ana Pellicer.

This book explains the artist’s experiences, depicted in the 366 drawings that he created last year.

