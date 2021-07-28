UK and France ink treaty to protect passengers on Channel ferries

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel agree a new maritime security treaty to protect passengers on Channel ferries between the UK and France.

UK emergency responders will have more power to deal with terrorist incidents in the Channel thanks to a new treaty which the Foreign Secretary signed in Paris.

The UK-France Maritime Security Treaty, negotiated between the UK Home Office and French Secretariat general de la Defense et de la Securite Nationale, is the foundation for “seamless joint and coordinated action” to be taken by UK and French forces in response to an incident, such as a terrorist attack on board a ferry or other large vessel in the Channel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As close allies it is vital the UK and France work together to protect our citizens and values,” said Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab on July 26.

“Today’s signing of the UK-France Maritime Security Treaty will reinforce our ability to jointly respond swiftly and effectively to terrorist threats in the Channel.”

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, added, “As Home Secretary, the protection of the public and our citizens is paramount. The intelligence and security tools this new cooperation provides will give law enforcement and our emergency responders the additional support they need to protect us all. In an uncertain world we must continue to work effectively with international partners to prevent and disable serious security threats.”

The Treaty includes provisions which will enable the UK and France to share security information concerning potential security threats and mount swifter and stronger initial responses to serious security incidents.

The treaty will take effect following formal ratification by both countries and is designed to mitigate against a high threat security incident on a ferry or other large vessel in the Channel. It is not intended to tackle illegal migration, for which other initiatives and agreements are either in place, or in development.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.