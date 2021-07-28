Two Senegalese who helped Samuel Luiz receive residence and work permits.

TWO Senegalese citizens who helped Samuel Luiz in A Coruña have received their residence and work permits from the government



The two young Senegalese citizens, Ibrahima and Magatte, who helped Samuel Luiz during the deadly attack on July 3, have today, Tuesday, July 27, been given their residence and work cards, after completing the process of regularising their situation in Spain, as confirmed by sources from the Government Sub-delegation in A Coruña, who explained that they went to the Immigration Department, where both signed the relevant documentation.

According to the same sources, the residence cards were collected this Tuesday at the offices of the National Police, which has thus concluded the process that started on July 20 after the Sub-delegation of the Government in A Coruña sent a favourable report on these two young people to the Secretary of State for Migration.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Maria Rivas Lopez, the subdelegate of the Government in A Coruña, highlighted in that documentation that the two Senegalese citizens “deserve official recognition by the State for the attitude maintained during the tumult that ended with the death of Samuel Luiz”, alluding to the “exceptional circumstances that characterise this request for residence, since both people showed an outstanding humanitarian attitude, even putting their lives at risk”.

This was also highlighted by the supplementary report made by the A Coruña Judicial Police Force, which stated, “one of them has the status of a victim, as well as a witness, having also been attacked while trying to help the deceased, and therefore putting his own life at risk”.

In the report of the Immigration area of ​​the Government Sub delegation, signed by Maria Rivas, it was also recommended that the residence authorisations of Ibrahima and Magatte should be accompanied by work authorisations, since a job offer is accredited for both, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.