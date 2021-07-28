Summer performances at Los Cangrejos in Nerja postponed

Nerja Town Council has decided to postpone the start of the new edition of “Verano en los Cangrejos” due to the increase in positive cases of covid-19 in the municipality.

“The programming of cultural shows in the Plaza de la Fabrica de los Cangrejos will begin as soon as the contagion rate subsides and the health situation allows it,” reported the Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna.

The programme of performances was to begin next Saturday, with a concert by the Nerja Music Band, after more than a year of silence due to the pandemic. From then on, a daily program would begin with concerts of classical music, jazz and contemporary music, flamenco performances, dance groups, theatre, magic, open-air cinema and children’s shows, until September 15.

The councillor regrets this postponement, after an intense work of artists and technicians to comply with the sanitary security measures established for outdoor shows. “I am especially sorry for the local artists, who had been very excited to be able to show their work to the public of their town, after this long stop in the activities. In any case, those who cannot perform this summer will do so in the fall at the Cultural Centre, as some did last spring”.

Laguna is hopeful that the contagion rate will subside in the coming weeks and the programming of shows can begin in the second half of August.

