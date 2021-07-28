Spain’s Paula Badosa withdraws from the Olympic Games in a wheelchair due to heatstroke.

Sadly Spain’s Badosa was not able to finish the quarter-final match against the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova. She had been competing in the women’s singles tournament when she became ill. The player from Spain was defeated in the first set 6-3 and then became ill suffering from dizziness. She was unable to take part in the second set and had to be treated by doctors after her dizzy spell.

Initially it was believed that the Badosa had been overcome by dizziness due to a fall in her blood pressure. Shortly after this her opponent was told that Badosa would not be able to continue the match. This leaves the door open to the semi-finals for Vondrousova.

Sadly, the Spaniard left the court covered by damp towel and in a wheelchair after having suffered from heatstroke.

Badosa had also been expected to compete in the mixed doubles in Tokyo with Pablo Carreño. After she withdrew from the singles match the announcement came that she would not compete in the first round match of the mixed doubles either. The pair would have been facing off against Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek for Poland, as reported 20 minutes.

Badosa had been progressing well in the singles for the Tokyo Olympics before she became ill. She defeated France’s Kristina Mladenovic in the first round. She had also competed well against Iga Swiatek and Nadia Podoroska.

