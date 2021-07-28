Sky One scrapped as part of rebrand shakeup- Sky Showcase will be launched in its place.

One of the UK’s oldest non-terrestrial TV channels, originally launched back in 1982, has been scrapped. Sky one has been home in the UK to hit shows such as The Simpsons, Kiefer Sutherland thriller 24 and Prison Break.

September 1 will see the Comcast-owned broadcaster launch two new channels – Sky Showcase and Sky Max. Sky Showcase will replace Sky One on the TV guide and feature a selection of the top shows from across its portfolio, including Sky Nature, Sky Arts, SyFy and E!. It will also air selected highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sky Max, which will also be available as an on-demand service and will broadcast original dramas like A Discovery Of Witches and Cobra, and comedy entertainment shows such as A League Of Their Own.

Another new service will also launch as Sky Max becomes the new home for the broadcaster’s blockbuster entertainment as a linear channel and on-demand service.

Sky Max will play host to shows such as The Russell Howard Hour and DC Superheroes as well as original dramas like A Discovery of Witches and COBRA.

It will also air the revival of Never Mind the Buzzcocks as hosted by Greg Davies while Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper act as team captains.

Sky Comedy is also getting a new line of shows as it becomes the home of Sky Original Comedy, with content that previously aired on Sky One like Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded moving over.

“In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months, we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch.

“From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.

“And if you’re not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch,” said Zai Bennett, MD of Content Sky UK & ROI.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.