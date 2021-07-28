Ryanair’s Commitment To More Sustainable Aviation

Ryanair, the greenest airline in Europe, has launched its carbon calculator, a new digital tool that will allow consumers to offset all CO2 emissions on their flights while allowing details of the carbon emissions per passenger.

With this new initiative, Ryanair expands its emissions compensation program, which currently allows customers to contribute 2 euros to sustainable projects such as Renature Monchique, a reforestation plan in the Algarve; the acquisition and delivery of energy-efficient stoves in Uganda by the First Climate organisation; the Balikesir wind power plant project in Turkey; and the improvement of soup kitchens in Malawi, driven by CO2 Balance (the latter two in collaboration with Shell).

Since Ryanair’s voluntary carbon reduction program began, customers have contributed more than €3.5 million to environmental initiatives. The airline is confident that this expansion of its emission reduction program will be well received by its customers throughout Europe. Ryanair has the lowest level of CO2 emissions per passenger/km of all the major airlines in Europe (66g) and, now passengers can further reduce their carbon emissions, being aware of the importance and impact of their support to these environmental initiatives.

Although Ryanair’s level of CO2 emissions per passenger/km is the lowest of any major EU airline, the airline believes that the aviation sector should play a leading role in the fight against climate change. Therefore, placing a greater emphasis on mitigating the impact of their business on the environment. By 2030, Ryanair’s goal is to operate 12.5 per cent of its flights on sustainable aviation fuels, which, together with the $22 billion investment in new Boeing Gamechanger aircraft, will significantly reduce its CO2, carbon emissions and noise for the next decade. All these initiatives will help Ryanair achieve its goal of being a carbon-neutral airline by 2050.

Tom Fowler, Ryanair’s Sustainability Director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of Ryanair customers each year are already contributing and supporting the environment by choosing to pay carbon offset at the time of booking. The expansion of our Carbon Offset Plan aims to enable our customers to fully reduce the CO2 from their Ryanair flight, which will greatly enhance the capabilities of each of our environmental partners who are actively working on carbon reduction programmes. carbon emissions.

Sustainability and environmental impact are taken into account in all business decisions made at Ryanair and we are committed to being a fully carbon-neutral airline by 2050. Ryanair has the youngest fleet of any major airline and with the arrival of our first Boeing Gamechanger aircraft, which is more fuel-efficient (burns 16 per cent less fuel per seat). Noise emissions will be further reduced, reaching 40 per cent. In addition, the new aircraft model will have 8 more seats per aircraft, which implies a greater reduction in emissions per flight.

Ryanair has set a goal of using 12.5 per cent of all flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, having recently announced a collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to develop advances in this area. We only operate point-to-point routes, we have the best occupancy rates in the industry, and we have already removed more than 80 per cent of non-recyclable plastics from our flights.

Ryanair is committed to being a carbon-neutral airline by 2050 and expanding our abatement plan will further contribute to this, while helping the environmental organisations with which we partner to advance their carbon emission reduction programs.”

