Rincon de la Victoria grants the first financial aid this year for IBI Tax payments, which totals 50,000 euros in financial aid for local residents.

The town council in Rincon de la Victoria have granted the first round of financial aid for this year for IBI property tax payments. In total this year 394 applications were submitted. The governing body made the announcement on Tuesday, July 27 and said that they have approved the first round of applicants with 224 being successful.

This year the council expects to grant a total of 80,000 euros in financial aid, for the IBI property tax.

The Governing Board of the Town Hall of Rincon de la Victoria have approved the financial aid which comes in the form of 50 per cent of the IBI bill, according to the Councillor for Economy and Finance, Antonio Fernandez (PP).

Local residents were able to apply for the aid between April 1 and May 30. A total of 394 applications were received, sadly though some 30 applications were rejected after they did not meet the specific requirements set out.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), spoke of how important this financial aid is. The aid “partly offsets the tax burden for the payment of the Property Tax that families in our municipality have to pay”, said Salado.

The financial aid is aimed at residents registered in Rincon de la Victoria. Obviously certain conditions need to be met in order to obtain the aid including that the address is the applicant’s registered address on the date of accrual of the IBI.

