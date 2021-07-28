Rincon de la Victoria announces Zarzuela Festival

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced its Zarzuela Festival.

The festival will take place in Rincon de la Victoria from August 27.

The Rincon de la Victoria Department of Culture presented the programme for the Zarzuela Festival, run by the Teatro Lirico Andaluz company, which this year will offer two works.

The Manuel Laza Palacio school will host the staging of these two shows with a team made up of 50 people including performers, orchestra, choir, production, costumes and lighting, and with national and international artists, including actor Miguel Guardiola, the musical director, Jose Manuel Padilla, and the artists Luis Pacetti, Juan Carlos Barona, Carmen Serrano, Eduvigis Sanchez, and Lourdes Martin.

Councillor for Culture Clara Perles spoke about, “the artistic and musical quality of both shows at a festival that has been directed by the Teatro Lirico Andaluz company for around 20 years.”

She added the council were offering the festivals to reactivate the economy and offer a cultural programme for locals and tourists.

The manager of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz company, Pablo Prados, said: “It is a festival that makes Rincon de la Victoria the national capital of zarzuela.”

He spoke about, “the great welcome and affection that this municipality shows us every year with a loyal audience and lovers of the zarzuela genre that even travel from other provinces to enjoy this festival.”

The shows, which include a comedy, stand out for being two stage productions of the classical repertoire of Spanish lyrical theatre, characterised by their comedy and extraordinary music which are composed by two of the great masters in zarzuela, Jose Serrano and Geronimo Gimenez.

The approximate duration of each show is an hour and a half.

The shows will start at 10 pm and tickets can be purchased at Calasur Travel at Calle Granada, 10 Rincon de la Victoria, for €15 euros, or at the box office for €18.

For more information, contact 951 501 097.

Teatro Lirico Andaluz is the first professional lyric company in Andalusia that offers up to 30 zarzuela titles nationally and internationally.