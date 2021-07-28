Queen Letitzia mourning the death of her grandmother Menchu

Queen Letitzia is mourning the death of her grandmother Menchu who died aged 93.

The monarch and her grandmother were reportedly devoted to each other and her death is heart-breaking for Queen Letitzia and her family including teenage Princess Leonor and Sofia, according to Spanish media reports.

Maria del Carmen Alvarez del Valle, better known as Menchu, died on Tuesday July 27, 2021.

Born in Santander in 1928, she had a long career as a radio journalist in Asturias, where she grew up. She was said to be the inspiration behind why Queen Letitzia also choose the profession before marrying the then Prince Filipe in May 2004.

King Filipe is currently in Peru to attend the swearing in ceremony on new President Pedro Castillo.

