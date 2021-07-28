New James Bond trailer features a summer suit you can buy online

The new trailer For No Time To Die, set to be released in September, features a rugged Daniel Craig dodging danger, fast cars and beautiful women in what looks like a rather expensive suit.

The Italian suit is also made of a surprising material – corduroy, a fabric usually associated with geography teachers, not dashing heroes like James Bond.

The beige suit was designed by Italian menswear outfitters Masimo Alba, and although it is a first for James Bond’s wardrobe, actor Danial Craig has worn the label before.

According to upmarket online retailer, MrPorter.com, “Mr Massimo Alba believes clothing – smart or casual – should always be comfortable, and his tailoring reflects that. This suit is cut slim from velvety cotton-corduroy and left unstructured for a relaxed feel.”

The suit fits true to size, the blazer is tailored for a slim fit to go along with slim cut, mid-rise trousers with unfinished hems. The suit is also 100 per cent cotton, the buttons are made of buffalo horn and the lining is 51 per cent cotton and 49 per cent viscose.

Costing £775, most civil servant salaries would not cover it but Bond’s wardrobe has always been exceptional.

No Time To Die is scheduled for release on September 30, 2021. Bond has been recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, but he finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain, who is armed with a dangerous new technology.

