New health centre for Huelva

HUELVA has received a new health centre following government funding.

As part of the move to improve health facilities in Huelva, a new health centre has also been opened following an investment of more than €4 million between building, sanitation and equipment.

The new centre will serve 18,000 residents and offers an emergency service, 20 family consultation rooms and a room for minor surgery.

The Isla Chica health centre has been planned since 2016, although the works did not begin until July 2018.

In Huelva, Isla Chica is the fifth health centre to be opened recently, following those in Lucena del Puerto, Gibraleon, Niebla and Rosal de la Frontera, expanding the number of health centres in the province.

The government has said that the province of Huelva will receive funding to improve its health facilities and centres.

Health centres are set to get a boost after the Andalucian government has announced nearly €112 million in funding for them.

The funding of €111.8 million is a record amount for Huelva and the government said it will be used to “modernise infrastructures that had deteriorated considerably in recent years and to improve the work of health professionals”

The government has also announced further improvements in Huelva, including €46 million for the new Maternal and Child Hospital of the Juan Ramon Jimenez University Hospital. A further €4 million will go towards nuclear medicine, sterilisation and radiopharmacy.

The Infanta Elena Hospital will also have its emergency service renewed with a new operating room.

A further health centre will also be opened in Huelva city, with €3.2 million in funding, while €5.4 million will go towards a hospital in Lepe, €18.7 million to the hospital in La Palma-Bollullos, and €3.3 million to a new health centre in Aracena.

The government has invested €2 billion in health care in Andalucia in the past two-and-a-half years and paid tribute to the health workers in the region.

Representatives of the government also paid tribute to three health professionals from Huelva who have recently retired, including Juan de Dios Alcantara Bellon, Jose Adolfo Suarez Camacho, and Juan Pedro Moreno Garcia for their work in Andalucia.

