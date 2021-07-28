Mobile blood donation unit returns to Nerja

The mobile blood donation unit will carry out collections in Nerja in August.

The Councillor for Health, Javier Rodriguez, reports that “the Malaga Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Center will carry out a new blood collection in Nerja in August, specifically on the 5th, in the Sala Mercado, during the business hours of 5.30pm to 9.30pm”.

The councillor explains that “you must be in good health, be provided with a DNI or Donor Card to identify yourself and comply at all times with hygienic-sanitary measures. For this, it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain social distance”.

The Centre for Transfusion, Tissues and Cells of Malaga have said that people who have donated blood before May 27, 2021 can do so again, and remember that blood should not have been donated more than 3 times in the last year for women or 4 times for men.

The act of donating blood is simple, fast, practically painless and medically controlled. The entire process from identifying the donor to leaving after donating and recovering does not have to take more than half an hour.

To receive more information or to answer questions about donating blood, as well as donating bone marrow, those interested can go to the website http://www.donantesmalaga.org.

