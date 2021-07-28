Memorial to fallen police officers unveiled by Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the “valour and sacrifice” of police officers and staff at the unveiling of a national memorial dedicated to those who have “laid down their lives to keep us safe.”

Prince Charles expressed thanks on behalf of the UK to those who have put themselves in danger to protect the country, unveiling a plaque at the monument.

The memorial commemorates nearly 5,000 police officers and staff who have died whilst on duty, 1,500 of those being from acts of violence, since half-brothers Henry and John Fielding established the Bow Street Runners in 1749.

Among the invited guests were Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, chief constables from forces across the UK, representatives from policing charities and families of those who have been killed.

Charles said during the ceremony: “To those of you with personal experience of the sudden, unexpected and tragic loss of someone in the police service, whether you are here today, viewing from home, or attending one of the many services within your constabularies, I can only offer the assurance of my most heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

“On behalf of the nation, I would particularly like to express my profound gratitude for the valour and sacrifice of those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe, to remember their families who mourn, and to recognise those who continue to serve in order to safeguard our freedoms.

“Whilst our expressions of appreciation will always be hopelessly inadequate and, unfortunately, make the anguish no easier to bear, I do pray that this memorial will not only provide a hallowed place for us all to pay tribute to each of them, but also the reassurance that those who have given their lives so selflessly will leave a lasting legacy and will never be forgotten.”

A minute’s silence was also held to pay respect to all those from the police service who have died whilst on duty and Charles then led a wreath-laying ceremony, ITV reports.

