Malaga installs pioneering anti-covid air purification system for bus passengers

Malaga installs a pioneering anti-covid air purification system for bus passengers in the province.

The Junta de Andalucía has announced the complete installation of a pioneering system for air purification in all buses of the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area. The system was adopted for the province by the Ministry of Development, Infrastructure and Spatial Planning.

“The Andalucian Government’s commitment to improving the travel conditions of the users of the Consortium and its vehicles in the province, offering guarantees of safety in public transport,” stressed the territorial delegate for the area, Carmen Casero.

Casero, accompanied by the managing director of the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area, Javier Berlanga, explained that this system, with which have the 162 buses of the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area “is able to neutralize the COVID-19, including odours in the vehicle, making them free of harmful organisms and particles.

During June and July, 335 air purifiers have been installed, “a pioneering public-private initiative, which has been carried out in coordination with the eight concessionaires that the Consortium has in the Malaga Area, “she added.

It was also clarified that the operators themselves were responsible for the installation of the system and will be for its maintenance. The companies have so far invested 55,580 euros out of a total of more than 300,000 euros available for the project in Andalucia.

The method used in the technology consists of the generation of negative ions and ozone in the appropriate proportions, which comply with the established safety standards, guaranteeing its operation over a wide range of temperatures.

“In the verification protocols in which its effectiveness has been tested by the National Institute of Advanced Technology, we obtain a percentage higher than 99 per cent, and COVID-19 and other viruses of equal or greater resistance have been included,” said Berlanga.

