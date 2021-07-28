Sad news as Joey Jordison, Slipknot’s founding drummer, dies at age 46.

Jordison was a stunning drummer who helped bring Slipknot to global fame. He was born in Iowa, and made his talents known in several local bands before he joined Slipknot in 1995. At that time the band was called Pale Ones. His family has spoken of the heart breaking news.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep … Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music,” said his family.

He received a great honour in August 2010 when readers of Rhythm magazine voted him the greatest drummer of the last 25 years. Speaking of the honour Jordison said: “This is bigger than a Grammy to me! You people keep me alive, I can’t thank all of you enough.”

He parted ways with band Slipknot in 2013. “It is with great pain but quiet respect that for personal reasons Joey Jordison and Slipknot are parting ways” he said.

However, Jordison later went on to claim that he had been fired and was left blindsided by the decision.

He eventually revealed that his ability to play had been affected by a nerve disease called transverse myelitis.

Speaking in 2016 he said: “I lost my legs. I couldn’t play any more. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don’t wish on my worst enemy,”

“I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym, and I got myself back in therapy to beat this … If I can do it, you can do it. To people with multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis or anything like that, I’m living proof that you can beat that shit.”

After leaving Slipknot he still appeared in the world of music and went on to form other bands.

