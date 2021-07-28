Fully vaccinated travellers from EU and US will be allowed to enter England without quarantining, ministers decide

Fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US will be allowed to enter England without quarantining, according to reports. Ministers are said to have made the decision at a meeting held today Wednesday, July 28.

According to the BBC the COVID operations committee have made the decision on double jabbed tourists. The decision has not yet been officially released but is expected that it will be officially revealed later today.

At the moment the timescale for the new changes has not been revealed. It is also not clear whether it will apply to the whole of the UK or just to England.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first Minister has confirmed that talks are being held between the four nations.

The travel industry is eagerly awaiting the changes. The changes would also mean expats in Spain would find it easier to visit relatives in the UK, if they are double jabbed.

Travel expert Simon Calder explained that: “At the moment we’re in this slightly ridiculous situation where if I’m on a plane from Spain, because I’m lucky enough to have had two jabs, once we get to the UK I just wander off, no problem,”

“But the person sitting next to me, who happens to have had their vaccinations in Spain, not in the UK, has to go and sit in a room for 10 days. Doesn’t make sense.”

