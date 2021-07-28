Family set to make compensation claim over alleged Janssen death in Spain

Family set to make compensation claim over alleged Janssen death. Maria Jose is the sister of the deceased man who died of a stroke after having been vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine. She now says: “We are going to make a legal claim”.

The 36-year-old man came from a village in the Sierra Sur region of Seville and suffered from a stroke only 10 days after having received his Janssen coronavirus vaccination. Spanish authorities are now investigating the death. So far according to Spanish health records no deaths have been recorded due to this vaccine.

The man’s sister Maria Jose has spoken to ‘Espejo Público’ and alleges that the death was due to side effects of the vaccine. “A few moments after my brother died we met and they told us that it was caused by the vaccine, a direct cause of the vaccine”, said Maria Jose.

She does not have any proof yet though as she explained that the hospital “they say that this is going slowly and that it would take a month to send us the papers”.

As soon as she has the papers though she intends to make a “make a legal claim”.

As soon as the authorities received a report from the doctors who treated the man which showed their suspicions, the Andalusian Regional Government passed the file on to the Andalusian Centre for Pharmacovigilance, as reported El Mundo. This was also confirmed by Ministry of Health sources to Efe.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products – Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios was then informed.

Speaking of her brother’s shocking death Maria Jose said: “He had a stroke, it caused several thrombi and all his organs stopped, all his organs failed. The head of transplants came to talk to us and told us that she could only donate the cornea of his eyes because there were no organs that were in good condition because the vaccine had destroyed them inside”, as reported 20 minutes.

