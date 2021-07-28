Estepona port and seafront promenade work completed

Work has been completed on connection of the port with the seafront promenade in Estepona.

The mayor of Estepona Jose Maria Garcia visited the Estepona port along with the councillors of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elias Bendodo, and of Development, Infrastructures and Territorial Planning, Marifran Carazo.

The visit was to mark the completion of the improvement work for both the access and connection of the port. A new footbridge has been added and urbanisation work has been carried out to the tune of 1,449,381 euros.

Carazo commented that the work “increases the value of the port spaces to promote the development of the activities carried out in its facilities, and at the same time, it will help the installation of new business initiatives which will attract a greater number of visitors”.

“From the Regional Ministry of Public Works we are committed to the port-city integration, so that the citizens come closer to our facilities and that the ports cease to be isolated spaces within the cities”, said the regional Minister.

The project has only taken six months to complete and it proves Andalucia is working to solve problems for its residents. “This project, executed in six months, shows that Andalucia works. The Andalucian model is synonymous with moving projects forward and solving problems for its citizens” said Bendodo.

The project was 80 per cent financed by the European Regional Development Fund – Feder, and the work means that pedestrians will now be able to access the port more easily.

