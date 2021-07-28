€40,000 for family of relative killed in Malaga care home

THE family of an elderly woman killed in a Malaga care home have been awarded €40,000.

A court awarded the family €40,741.45 after the 86-year-old woman was killed at a care home in Malaga.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has increased the compensation set for the family of a woman who was beaten to death by another resident of a nursing home in Guaro in August 2018.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An initial sentence issued by a court Malaga in Malaga had awarded the family €30,000, with the amount now raised to €40,741.45.

The man accused of hitting the woman, a man who was 89 at the time of the killing, was acquitted of the crimes of manslaughter and causing injuries but was sentenced to serve a term at a medical centre of no more than 10 years.

Both the accused and the care home were also sentenced to compensate a relative of the deceased with 30,000 euros, an amount that has now been raised by the Andalucian High Court, after an appeal by the private prosecution, which said that the court should be take into account that it was a death by manslaughter when calculating compensation.

The incident took place at a care home in Guaro when the man came across the victim and began to kick and hit her on the head.

As a result of the blows received, the woman died of a cerebral haemorrhage caused by the severe head trauma suffered. During the course of that night, the defendant also assaulted his roommate, although he was not seriously injured.

The news comes after a Malaga man was taken to hospital following a fire at a home in the city.

Emergency workers took the man to hospital after a fire broke out at a Malaga home on Calle Deva.

According to reports, the fire took place on the first floor of an apartment block in the Palma-Palmilla area of Malaga.

Firefighters, officers from the Local Police and health workers came out to the scene, working to battle the fire in Malaga.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.