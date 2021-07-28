Drastic reduction of the AP-9 tolls approved

Drastic reduction of the AP-9 tolls has been approved, and will come into force on Thursday.

The drastic reduction of the tolls on the AP-9 has been approved thanks to bonuses which were granted by the central government. This means that many drivers in Spain will save money. The reduction in fees will come into force on Thursday, July 29 after the Official State Gazette (BOE) is published on Wednesday.

The reduction in tolls will see drivers save a staggering 2,300 million euros by the end of 2048. Sanchez had previously said that the reduction in tolls would “allow traffic to be diverted from alternative routes, and will give thousands of Galicians economic relief.”

The changes which were presented by the new Minister of Transport, Raquel Sanchez, and announced by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, “will produce effects from the day after its publication” in the official Gazette. This means that the changes come into force from Thursday, as reported 20 minutes.

According to government officials, “a protocol of actions will be drawn up and approved” which will include how they will handle traffic increases that are expected to be seen after the discounts come into force.

The protocol is expected to include new signage panels that can inform users of congested areas “so that they can decide on the most convenient route”. It is expected that “existing signage will be reinforced, even before entering the motorway, in order to better inform users”.

