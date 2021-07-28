Comedy night in Mijas Pueblo

The Miguel Gonzalez Berral Municipal Auditorium of Mijas Pueblo is preparing its tables again to receive the best comedy in the province.

The mayor of Culture, Veronica Ensberg, together with the actor and comedian Miguel Angel Martin, have presented the theatrical programming that the Culture Area has planned for the month of August.

“After the good reception we have had at the Villa de Mijas Theater Festival, also during the rest of the year at the Mijas Theatre, we continue to bet on a programme in which there is no lack of laughter, so necessary at this time”, said Veronica Ensberg.

She has asked for the collaboration of the spectators so that “they continue to comply with the COVID measures and that the event is safe and we can continue supporting our artists from Malaga”.

The programme starts on Friday, August 6, at 10pm with monologues from Jose Luis Calero and Miguel Angel Martin. On Saturday, August 7, ‘The Three Little Pigs’ play will be shown for young children and begin at 8.30pm. And finally the comedy ‘A Secret To Voices’, written and directed by Alvaro Carrero and starring the Malaga quartet will be shown on Saturday, August 14 at 10pm.

“We want to bring this show to Mijas because it is outdoors with many more people and that gives you another energy. A theatre or a hall is not the same as an auditorium. It is a challenge for us and it gives us a rush”, emphasised Miguel Angel Martin.

Tickets for the shows can now be purchased through the website www.lacocheraentradas.com

