Defending champion Simone Biles withdraws from Olympics

Defending champion Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic all-around competition.

S imone Biles will NOT now defend her Olympic all-around gymnastics title on Thursday, July 29, and said she is pulling out of the competition to focus on her mental health.

Biles shocked the world on Tuesday night when she withdrew from the women’s team final after performing on just one piece of apparatus. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a series of emotional interviews afterwards, the American spoke of having the “weight of the world” on her shoulders and admitted she “freaked out” in a “high-stress situation”.

“I feel like I’m also not having as much fun. This Olympic Games I wanted it to be for myself but I came in and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. It hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people,” she said, breaking into tears.

“After a further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The US federation said a decision on whether Biles would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.

