Boris Johnson vows Pingdemic will end on August 16 and says UK is set to roar back to life with a “very strong” economic recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that the crippling Pingdemic and its self-isolation rules will end on August 16 as planned. He has also said that the UK economy is ready for recovery.

According to Boris the change from mandatory self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive person is “nailed on” for double jabbed individuals, and it will not be delayed. He also believes that the country is ready to make a “very, very strong” economic recovery.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Figures for coronavirus infections have drastically decreased in the last few days but Boris has urged Brits to stay vigilant.

Speaking to LBC Boris said: “We’ve seen some encouraging recent data, there’s no question about that. But it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions.

“The most important thing is for people to recognise that the current situation still calls for a lot of caution.

“And for people just to remember that the virus is still out there, that a lot people have got it and it still presents a significant risk.”

Boris has also confirmed that the August 16 plans to end self-isolation rules for double jabbed individuals will not be changed. From this date double jabbed Brits will be able to take a coronavirus test after coming into contact with a positive person rather than having to self-isolate

“August 16 is is nailed on, there’s never been any question of a review date”, said Boris.

“I’m very pleased that this is a country that now has the highest proportion of vaccinated adults of any country in the world.

“That is enabling us to make economic progress that we are. You’re seeing the the job numbers increasing.

“It’s clear that if we’re sensible, and we continue to take a cautious approach then we can see a very, very strong recovery.

“The rest of this year, there will still be bumps in the road, but I think you’ll you’ll see a story of steady economic recovery and perhaps quite a fast economic recovery as well.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.