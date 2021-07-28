Boris Johnson set to drop quarantine requirements for Double Jabbed EU and US travellers

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Boris Johnson set to drop quarantine requirements for Double Jabbed EU and US travellers. image: Pexels

Boris Johnson is set to drop quarantine requirements for Double Jabbed EU and US travellers as the UK begins to open up to the world.

Boris Johnson has hinted that England may drop quarantine requirements as soon as next week for double jabbed travellers from the EU and US. A statement from the PM is expected sometime today, Wednesday, July 28.

Ministers say that there is a ‘high possibility’ that by next week all quarantine restrictions will be scrapped for double jabbed arrivals into the country- a move that would greatly welcomed by the UK’s travel and tourism industries.

This comes amid concerns from the Prime Minister that the United Kingdom is falling behind the EU with travel freedoms. According to a report from the Times newspaper  Boris Johnson believes the nation is “squandering its vaccine bonus” by not taking advantage of the vaccination programme in the UK.

The Government is expected to green-light new plans to significantly open up international travel on Wednesday, the Times reports. If this happens, this would bring life back into the country’s leisure sector as it is suggested the economy is losing a staggering £639 million a day due to stunted inbound tourism- a sector that is the fifth largest export industry in the UK.

Currently, people arriving in the UK from amber list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days. As well as taking a costly PCR test on the second and eight-day,  “testing out” on day five with another test is also another option.


Since Freedom Day, July 19, when restrictions were lifted, fully vaccinated UK residents do not need to isolate when arriving in an amber list country or on their return.

Brits travelling to green list countries, such as Malta and Gibraltar, only need to take a PCR test and are not required to quarantine.

 


Ron Howells
