National police officers stop elderly man from falling from balcony in Malaga

Two National Police officers stopped a man in his 70s from falling off a fourth-floor balcony in Malaga.

The incident occurred on July 17 in the Bailen-Miraflores district. A police patrol carried out a citizen security task when they were called to the location by Cimacc-091 to assist a male who was hanging from a fourth-floor balcony.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw that the man’s door was closed so they accessed the property using the adjoining one. They found a male in distress on the balcony who was shocked and exhausted, the Provincial Police Station reported in a statement

With the need to intervene immediately, one of the officers removed objects on the balcony that were obstructing access and leaned his body through the window until reaching the old man. Once he had managed to grab hold of the distressed man, another officer helped to grab him firmly by the belt and formed a human chain.

One of the officers then climbed up the balcony wall and along the windowsill, leaning only on an awning, and finally got the man safely on the balcony.

According to Malaga Hoy, officers accompanied the man to his living room to reassure him and calm him down. With the situation under control and the man safe, health services and a team of firefighters came to the house, examining the circumstances and highlighting the risk the officers took and the tragic outcome that could have occurred.

