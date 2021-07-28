Badajoz FC president among five arrested over €13 million IVA fraud

BADAJOZ FC president is among five people arrested over their alleged involvement with a €13 million IVA fraud



Joaquin Parra, the businessman who is also the Badajoz FC president, was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, July 27, along with four others, during a large-scale police operation that covered five provinces of Spain, relating to an IVA fraud on large quantities of fuel.

Sources close to the investigation reportedly informed Efe of the five arrests and also reported that there was a figure of more than €13 million involved in the fuel fraud.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a top-secret operation, officers from the Citizen Security Unit (Usecic) of Badajoz worked in collaboration with officials of the Tax Agency, who also actively participated in the operation which took place simultaneously in the provinces of Sevilla, Malaga, Madrid, Cadiz, and Badajoz, where, in the latter operation, officers of the Malaga Guardia Civil conducted a search of the offices of CD Badajoz in the Nuevo Vivero Stadium.

At the same time as the raid on the Badajoz stadium, around 6am, officers also sealed off the offices of the Extrem Petrol company, located in Plaza de España, in Badajoz, along with the Derby Group gas stations in the commercial capital of Badajoz, linked to the president of CD Badajoz, a team that plays in the First RFEF, the third category of Spanish football.

A brief statement issued by the black and white club said that officers from the Guardia Civil, along with Tax Agency personnel, had appeared this morning at the entity’s offices, and requested “the display of accounting documents. Once the request has been met, the club has returned to its normal activity”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.