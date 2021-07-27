Wild animals dragged human remains linked to Brit hiker Esther Dingley, Police believe

Police believe that wild animals dragged human remains linked to Brit hiker Esther Dingley to the spot where they were discovered, on a busy hiking path.

French investigators have claimed that the human remains were dragged from an unknown spot in the Pyrenees to where they were discovered. The disappearance of Esther Dingley has been investigated since she was last seen in November.

On Friday there was a major breakthrough in the case after a shocking discovery was made. A skull was discovered near the Port de la Glere mountain pass. When the skull was discovered it had long hair attached too.

Commander Jean-Marc Bordinaro has taken part in the search for Esther since it began. ‘This is indeed the area that Esther Dingley was supposed to be in when she disappeared, but we need to be cautious while the identification process is underway, said the commander.

‘Everything suggests that these bones were recently moved by animals. They would not have been there a few days earlier.’

Esther’s mother Ria Byrant has provided DNA samples to allow forensic experts to see if the remains belong to her daughter.

Esther’s boyfriend Dan believes that the route where the remains were discovered would have been ‘well within her capabilities’. Dan had previously released a document on Esther’s expected route.

In the document he said: ‘An individual that Esther met on November 19 came forward to say he had specifically suggested this route through France, between Port de Venasque and Port de la Glere, to Esther when he met her.

‘There is no reason to think that Esther did not stick to this plan.’

He added: ‘Her onward route would have involved a descent northwards towards the Hospice de France, a flat traverse westwards around the Imperatrice Way, and a climb southwards to the border at Port de la Glere.’

