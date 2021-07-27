Volunteers wanted for Spanish Covid vaccine trial as CSIC’s Covid vaccine gets ready for human trials.

Human testing is getting closer and the CSIC and the pharmaceutical company Biofabri are waiting for the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to give their approval for human trials of their coronavirus vaccine to begin. Earlier this year the vaccine was proven to be 100 per cent effective in mice and they are now ready to begin a phase 1 trial in humans.

Approval will be required from the Spanish Ministry of Health’s agency first though. Madrid’s La Paz hospital have started the search for appropriate volunteers to take part in the human trial. Volunteers will need to be aged between 18 and 39 years old. The hospital is looking for 20 volunteers at the moment.

Alberto M. Borobia is the doctor in charge of the trial and last week he took to social media to start recruitment. He states that the essential requirements are that the volunteers are between 18 and 39 years old and that they also meet two other requirements. The other requirements are that they have not already had COVID and they have not had any coronavirus vaccinations, as reported 20 minutes.

“The final desirable goal for our country would be that all the investment that has been made in vaccines ends up obtaining, at least, a Spanish vaccine against Covid, for us and to share with the rest of the world. That would be the ultimate goal and a great success,” said the Minister of Science, Diana Morant.

