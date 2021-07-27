Unconfirmed reports: Westley Capper dies of Covid-19

Ron Howells
Westley Capper was charged with serious crimes in Spain but escaped jail twice. Image: Wikimedia

Expats millionaire’s son Westley Capper has died from Covid-19 complications in Marbella, according to unconfirmed reports and the Marbella rumour mill.

According to unconfirmed reports, Westley Capper, son of British millionaire John Capper, died yesterday, July 26, in a Marbella hospital from complications caused by Covid-19.

So far, there has been no word from his family.

Capper escaped jail in Spain in 2020 despite confessing to the hit-and-run zebra crossing killing of a mother-of-three in his father’s high-powered Bentley while high on drink and drugs.

Tried in 2019 for kidnapping a missing waitress outside a Costa del Sol nightclub, he was handed a suspended two-year jail sentence after admitting to Fatima Dorado’s manslaughter.

The mother-of-three died in hospital shortly after being hit on a zebra crossing in San Pedro de Alcantara near Marbella on May 9, 2016.


Judge Ignacio Navas Hidalgo said he could remain a free man as long as he stayed out of trouble for the next three years and attended a road safety education course.

Essex-born Capper, whose wealthy father John made his fortune from real estate, was able to avoid prison after striking a deal with prosecutors following a ‘blood money’ compensation pay out to the victim’s family.

The Brit expat also avoided jail seven months after being cleared of kidnapping Agnese Klavina from a nightclub in Puerto Banus in September 2014.


Ron Howells
