UK government ‘may add 77 countries to green list’

THE UK government is reportedly considering placing 77 countries on its green travel list.

The government will reveal its new travel list next week with several countries expected to be placed on the UK green list.

The Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) is reportedly reviewing 77 countries before ministers decide on the green destinations.

According to travel experts, countries including Poland and Italy are thought to be likely to go onto the UK green list.

Travellers to green list countries do not have to quarantine on their return, however tourists to amber list countries, including Spain, have to quarantine unless they are vaccinated.

The news come after ministers reportedly said Spain is unlikely to be placed on the new ‘amber-plus’ travel list.

This is despite the rates of the Beta variant in recent weeks in Spain – according to data compiled by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) – being as much as five times higher, in comparison to France, which became the first amber list country to be put on the UK’s new ‘amber-plus’ list of destinations.

Even though ministers said Spain was not currently in danger, they left the door open by saying new measures could be implemented any time at short notice if Beta variant cases are seen to increase, which is not great news for the millions of British tourists for whom the beaches of Spain are a popular choice each year.

Chief Executive of Easyjet, Johan Lundgren slammed the government’s travel restrictions. He said the government should release more information about its travel list in the UK.

